XPON Technologies Eyes Expansion with New Shares

May 23, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

XPON Technologies Group Ltd. (AU:XPN) has released an update.

XPON Technologies Group Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of 8,833,328 new fully paid ordinary shares under the ASX security code ‘XPN’. This move, detailed on May 24, 2024, is expected to attract the attention of investors looking to expand their portfolios with new securities from a growing technology entity.

