XPON Technologies Eyes Expansion with New Shares

XPON Technologies Group Ltd. (AU:XPN) has released an update.

XPON Technologies Group Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of 8,833,328 new fully paid ordinary shares under the ASX security code ‘XPN’. This move, detailed on May 24, 2024, is expected to attract the attention of investors looking to expand their portfolios with new securities from a growing technology entity.

For further insights into AU:XPN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.