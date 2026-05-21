XPON Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Down Y/Y on Soft OEM Demand

Shares of Expion360 Inc. XPON have declined 13.4% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 2.1% decline over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 28% compared with the S&P 500’s 3.6% gain, reflecting continued investor caution toward the battery storage company amid weaker sales trends and ongoing losses.

Expion360 incurred a first-quarter 2026 net loss per share of 17 cents, which narrowed from a loss of 37 cents in the prior-year period.

Net sales of $1.6 million denoted a 24% decline from $2 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit declined 21% to $0.4 million from $0.5 million a year earlier, although gross margin improved slightly to 25% from 24%.

The company posted a net loss of $1.8 million, wider than the $1.2 million loss recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Expion360 Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Expion360 Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Expion360 Inc. Quote

Sales Trends and Operating Performance

Management attributed the decline in revenue primarily to the strategic discontinuation of certain low-margin accessory products. The company said the move was intended to improve overall profitability and strengthen margins over time. In addition, some OEM customers entered 2026 with elevated battery inventory levels accumulated through year-end, resulting in softer order activity during the quarter.

Despite lower sales, Expion360 achieved a modest improvement in gross margin due to the shift away from lower-margin items. However, operating expenses increased significantly during the quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 31% year over year to $2.2 million, primarily due to higher legal and professional fees as well as increased salaries and benefits costs. The rise in operating expenses contributed to the wider quarterly loss.

The company also reported that net cash used in operating activities improved modestly to $1.1 million from $1.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.1 million at quarter-end, up 3% sequentially from Dec. 31, 2025. Working capital declined 7% to $5.6 million, while stockholders’ equity decreased 8% to $6 million.

Management Commentary and Strategic Initiatives

Chief executive officer Joseph Hammer emphasized the company’s efforts to diversify beyond its traditional RV and marine markets into construction and industrial applications. Management highlighted progress on its technology roadmap and expansion into adjacent verticals through new products and partnerships.

A major focus for the company is the planned introduction of three next-generation lithium battery models targeted at industrial applications. Expion360 expects commercial availability for these products in the second half of 2026. According to management, the batteries are designed to provide higher energy density, improved performance and lower costs compared with current equivalent models. The company also believes the updated designs could improve internal cost structures and margins.

Management stated that it expects OEM customer inventory levels to normalize beginning in the second quarter of 2026, potentially supporting improved demand trends going forward. The company also noted that it remains focused on expanding OEM penetration and broadening distribution through additional partnerships.

Product Development and Market Expansion

Expion360 said its research and development activities remain centered on higher-density lithium-ion and lithium iron phosphate battery chemistries, modular battery platforms and enhanced battery management systems. The company is also developing specialized energy storage solutions for surveillance and monitoring applications.

Management indicated that future technology development may include selective partnerships or acquisitions in energy management and power electronics as part of efforts to strengthen vertical integration and broaden revenue opportunities.

Guidance and Outlook

Management reiterated expectations for commercial launches of its three next-generation battery models during the second half of 2026. Expion360 also expressed confidence that customer inventory levels would normalize in the upcoming quarters, supporting future sales activity. The company said its near-term priorities include margin improvement, new product development and expansion into industrial and construction markets.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Expion360 entered into a strategic partnership with Dealer Accessory Supply to launch the DASGen Hybrid Energy Storage System for construction and industrial job sites. The system uses Expion360 battery technology to function as an energy buffer between diesel generators and electrical loads, with the goal of reducing generator runtimes and improving efficiency. Management said the system generated early interest from major construction firms following testing at initial sites.

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