$XPOF stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XPOF stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,631,509 of trading volume.

$XPOF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $XPOF:

$XPOF insiders have traded $XPOF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPOF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK GRABOWSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,595,598 shares for an estimated $39,842,429 .

. ANDREW HAGOPIAN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 26,740 shares for an estimated $325,784

$XPOF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $XPOF stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

