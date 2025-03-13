$XPOF Earnings Results: $XPOF Reports Quarterly Earnings

$XPOF ($XPOF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, missing estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The company also reported revenue of $83,220,000, beating estimates of $82,742,706 by $477,294.

$XPOF Insider Trading Activity

$XPOF insiders have traded $XPOF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPOF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK GRABOWSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,595,598 shares for an estimated $39,842,429 .

. ANDREW HAGOPIAN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 26,740 shares for an estimated $325,784

SARAH LUNA (President) sold 14,400 shares for an estimated $199,380

$XPOF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $XPOF stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

