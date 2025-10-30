XPO (XPO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, XPO (XPO) reported revenue of $2.11 billion, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +5.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Adjusted operating ratio : 82.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 82.9%.

: 82.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 82.9%. Number of working days : 64 versus 64 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 64 versus 64 estimated by three analysts on average. Shipments per day : 50,094 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 49,657.

: 50,094 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 49,657. Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges) : $25.77 compared to the $25.80 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $25.77 compared to the $25.80 average estimate based on three analysts. Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges) : $30.42 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.25.

: $30.42 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.25. Average weight per shipment : 1,302.00 lbs compared to the 1,312.58 lbs average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,302.00 lbs compared to the 1,312.58 lbs average estimate based on three analysts. Net revenue per shipment : $391.13 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $396.94.

: $391.13 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $396.94. Pounds per day : 65.24 million compared to the 65.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 65.24 million compared to the 65.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- European Transportation Segment : $857 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $823.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $857 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $823.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment : $1.26 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

: $1.26 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate : $-4 million compared to the $-4 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $-4 million compared to the $-4 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment: $38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $39.05 million.

Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of XPO have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

