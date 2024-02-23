XPO (XPO) Price Target Increased by 30.17% to 127.65

The average one-year price target for XPO (NYSE:XPO) has been revised to 127.65 / share. This is an increase of 30.17% from the prior estimate of 98.06 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 152.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.80% from the latest reported closing price of 121.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 923 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPO. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 8.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPO is 0.34%, a decrease of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 139,577K shares. The put/call ratio of XPO is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 12,675K shares representing 10.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,291K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,197K shares, representing an increase of 33.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 57.17% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,906K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,663K shares, representing an increase of 37.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 86.37% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,651K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,035K shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,349K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,846K shares, representing an increase of 11.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 40.44% over the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com

