XPO (XPO) Price Target Increased by 25.29% to 198.61

The average one-year price target for XPO (NYSE:XPO) has been revised to $198.61 / share. This is an increase of 25.29% from the prior estimate of $158.52 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $262.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.90% from the latest reported closing price of $204.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPO. This is an decrease of 126 owner(s) or 12.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPO is 0.23%, an increase of 17.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.42% to 139,960K shares. The put/call ratio of XPO is 2.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 11,425K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,157K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,016K shares , representing a decrease of 25.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 17.66% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,473K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,861K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,238K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,268K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 87.29% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,949K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,331K shares , representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 22.41% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.