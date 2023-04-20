Markets
XPO

XPO Up 12% In Morning Trade

April 20, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of XPO, Inc. (XPO), a provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation, are rising more than 12% Thursday morning at $38.97.

The company today said Dave Bates is joining the company as chief operating officer, North American LTL, effective April 21.

Bates joins XPO from Dominion Freight Line, Inc., where he has been serving as senior vice president, operations for the last 12 years.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, "Dave is a high-impact executive with a strong track record of driving excellence in all aspects of LTL operations."

XPO has been trading in the range of $24.76-$45.06 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XPO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.