XPO to buy 28 Yellow Corp service centers for $870 mln

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

December 05, 2023 — 07:14 am EST

Dec 5 (Reuters) - XPO Inc XPO.N said on Tuesday it will buy 28 service centers of bankrupt trucking firm Yellow Corp for $870 million.

It expects the deal to add to core profit in 2024 and adjusted profit per share from continuing operations in 2025.

