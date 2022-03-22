XPO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.43, changing hands as high as $78.79 per share. XPO Logistics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XPO's low point in its 52 week range is $59.22 per share, with $90.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.26.

