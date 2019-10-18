XPO Logistics (XPO) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, XPO Logistics (XPO) closed at $76.70, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight management company had gained 5.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 2% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2019. On that day, XPO is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.28 billion, down 1.33% from the prior-year quarter.

XPO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $17.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.75% and -1.16%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.86% lower. XPO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note XPO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.94.

Meanwhile, XPO's PEG ratio is currently 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

