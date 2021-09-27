XPO Logistics (XPO) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

XPO Logistics (XPO) closed at $85.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight management company had lost 3.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.

XPO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, XPO is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.05 billion, down 27.85% from the year-ago period.

XPO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $12.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +123.38% and -25.03%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.55% lower. XPO currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that XPO has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.04 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.2, which means XPO is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, XPO's PEG ratio is currently 0.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

