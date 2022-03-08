XPO Logistics to split brokered transportation services

March 8 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N said on Tuesday it plans to split its tech-enabled brokered transportation services from its less-than-truckload (LTL) business in North America, and create two publicly traded companies.

XPO, one of the largest global freight transportation and warehousing companies, also said it intends to divest its European business and North American intermodal operation.

The company plans to divest its European business through a sale or a listing on a European stock exchange.

The announcement comes months after the Greenwich, Connecticut-based spun off GXO Logistics.

"We believe that by separating these businesses through a spin-off, we can significantly enhance value creation for our customers, employees and shareholders," XPO Chief Executive Officer Brad Jacobs said.

The planned spin-off is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

