XPO Logistics Sells Intermodal Business For About $710 Mln, Ahead Of A Planned Spin-off

(RTTNews) - XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO), a provider of freight transportation services, on Friday announced the divestment of its North American intermodal business to STG Logistics, Inc. for approximately $710 million in cash.

The move is a key step in preparing for XPO's planned spin-off later this year into two publicly traded companies in less-than-truckload transportation and tech-enabled brokered transportation services.

The intermodal unit, reported as part of XPO's Brokerage and Other Services segment, had generated $1.2 billion of revenue in 2021. XPO would be updating its guidance to reflect the divestiture also, along with the reporting of first quarter results of 2022.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisor to XPO for the transaction, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal advisor.

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) are currently trading in pre-market at $76.00, down $0.16 or 0.21 percent from previous close.

