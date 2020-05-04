XPO Logistics profit tumbled after coronavirus pummeled business

Adds result details

LOS ANGELES, May 4 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit after the novel coronavirus pandemic pummeled demand from consumers and businesses.

The transportation and warehousing company said first-quarter net income attributed to common shareholders tumbled more than 51% to $21 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue fell over 6% to $3.86 billion.

Executives at Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO suspended 2020 financial forecasts after demand "rapidly deteriorated" in mid-March, when COVID-19 infections reached pandemic proportions.

XPO's core transportation segment revenue declined almost 8% to $2.46 billion, due to COVID-19 and the loss of a large portion of business from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O - its largest customer.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, XPO was working to squeeze costs and win new e-commerce business to offset the loss of two-thirds - or $600 million - of its business from Amazon.

It abandoned plans to break up via a sale or spinoff on March 20.

Shares in the company, which topped $114 in September 2018, were up almost 2% to $65 in extended trading on Monday.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Tom Brown)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310-491-7241; Reuters Messaging: lisa.baertlein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.