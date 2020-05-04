US Markets
XPO

XPO Logistics profit tumbled after coronavirus pummeled business

Contributor
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Published

XPO Logistics Inc reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit after the novel coronavirus pandemic pummeled demand from consumers and businesses.

Adds result details

LOS ANGELES, May 4 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit after the novel coronavirus pandemic pummeled demand from consumers and businesses.

The transportation and warehousing company said first-quarter net income attributed to common shareholders tumbled more than 51% to $21 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue fell over 6% to $3.86 billion.

Executives at Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO suspended 2020 financial forecasts after demand "rapidly deteriorated" in mid-March, when COVID-19 infections reached pandemic proportions.

XPO's core transportation segment revenue declined almost 8% to $2.46 billion, due to COVID-19 and the loss of a large portion of business from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O - its largest customer.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, XPO was working to squeeze costs and win new e-commerce business to offset the loss of two-thirds - or $600 million - of its business from Amazon.

It abandoned plans to break up via a sale or spinoff on March 20.

Shares in the company, which topped $114 in September 2018, were up almost 2% to $65 in extended trading on Monday.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Tom Brown)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310-491-7241; Reuters Messaging: lisa.baertlein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XPO AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular