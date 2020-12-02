US Markets
XPO Logistics plans to split into two companies

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Transportation and warehousing company XPO Logistics Inc said on Wednesday it plans to spin off its logistics business as a separate publicly traded company.

The company said it intends to structure the separation as a tax-free transaction to XPO shareholders.

