XPO Logistics plans to split into two companies

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Transportation and warehousing company XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N said on Wednesday it plans to spin off its logistics business as a separate publicly traded company.

The company said it intends to structure the separation as a tax-free transaction to XPO shareholders.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.