XPO LOGISTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $XPO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

XPO LOGISTICS ($XPO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,996,532,953 and earnings of $0.66 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $XPO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

XPO LOGISTICS Insider Trading Activity

XPO LOGISTICS insiders have traded $XPO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J. BATES (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 1,880 shares for an estimated $199,580

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

XPO LOGISTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of XPO LOGISTICS stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

XPO LOGISTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Vertical Research issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for XPO LOGISTICS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XPO forecast page.

XPO LOGISTICS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $XPO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $149.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $142.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $156.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $141.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 01/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.