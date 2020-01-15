XPO Logistics considering sale or spin-off of business units

Adds CEO comment; updates share movement

Jan 15 (Reuters) - XPO logistics Inc XPO.N said on Wednesday it was considering a possible sale or spin-off of one or more of its business units, sending shares of the warehousing and last-mile delivery provider up 15% in extended trading.

The company said it had not yet decided which business units to sell or spinoff, but made it clear it was not considering a sale of its North American less-than-truckload unit.

Chief Executive Officer Bradley Jacobs said exploring such options is the best way to maximize shareholder value as XPO's share price was trading at a significant discount to its peers such as Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX.N and FedEx CorpFDX.N.

The company has two segments - logistics and transportation - with the latter contributing to majority of its revenue.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Securities are the financial advisers to the review process, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is the legal adviser.

Shares of the company, which have gained about 37% in the last 12 months, rose to $95 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

