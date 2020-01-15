XPO Logistics considering sale or spin-off of business units

Jan 15 (Reuters) - XPO logistics Inc XPO.N said on Wednesday it was considering a possible sale or spin-off of one or more of its business units, sending shares of the warehousing and last-mile delivery provider up 10% in extended trading.

The company said it had not yet decided which business units to sell or spinoff, but made it clear it was not considering a sale of its North American less-than-truckload unit.

