XPO, Inc reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.02, consensus 91c

Reports Q3 revenue $2.05B, consensus $2.02B. Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We reported strong year-over-year earnings growth in the third quarter, as we continued to improve the business in a soft freight environment. Companywide, we increased adjusted EBITDA by 20% and adjusted diluted EPS by 16%. In North American LTL, we grew adjusted operating income by 17% and achieved an adjusted operating ratio of 84.2% – 200 basis points better than the prior year, at the high end of our target range. We drove yield, ex-fuel, higher by 6.7% and increased revenue per shipment by 6.6%, underpinned by pricing gains. In addition, we generated stronger operating leverage on our top-line growth by managing variable costs more effectively with our proprietary technology. And we’re tracking three years ahead of plan with linehaul insourcing, which enhances our network efficiency and quality of service.” Harik continued, “We’re delivering on the strong results we promised for 2024, while positioning the business to accelerate earnings growth when the freight market recovers. The world-class service we provide creates value for our customers and will continue to be a key driver of our margin expansion.”

