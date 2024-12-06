XPO, Inc price target raised to $160 from $146 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on XPO, Inc (XPO) to $160 from $146 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says that on the back of the election results and the view that the freight recession is coming to a close, less-than-truckload stocks “have rapidly re-rated once again.” Sentiment on the sub-sector remains positive and JPMorgan views less-than-truckload as the most favored group in transports with positioning continuing to shift away from U.S. rails, the analyst tells investors in a research note. It adjusted models to better reflect the operating performance in November.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.