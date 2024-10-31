XPO, Inc price target raised to $150 from $137 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on XPO, Inc (XPO) to $150 from $137 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said XPO came in above the firm’s forecast and consensus expectations in 3Q and full year LTL margin targets should come in better than initial guide unlike most transport peers, despite opening up 21 service centers this year.

