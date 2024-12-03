News & Insights

XPO, Inc : November TL tonnage per day decreased 4.0% YoY

December 03, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

XPO reported certain preliminary LTL segment operating metrics for November 2024. LTL tonnage per day decreased 4.0%, as compared with November 2023, attributable to a year-over-year decrease of 4.2% in shipments per day and an increase of 0.2% in weight per shipment. Actual results for November 2024 may vary from the preliminary results reported above.

