XPO, Inc : November TL tonnage per day decreased 4.0% YoY

XPO reported certain preliminary LTL segment operating metrics for November 2024. LTL tonnage per day decreased 4.0%, as compared with November 2023, attributable to a year-over-year decrease of 4.2% in shipments per day and an increase of 0.2% in weight per shipment. Actual results for November 2024 may vary from the preliminary results reported above.

