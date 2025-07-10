XPLR Infrastructure (XIFR) Surges 16.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

XPLR Infrastructure (XIFR) shares soared 16.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.81. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% loss over the past four weeks.

XPLR Infrastructure’s share price climbed sharply yesterday, after Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target from $13 to $16 and reiterated a "buy" rating, citing a detailed analysis that showed the company’s assets are undervalued and that it is well-positioned to re-contract its power assets at premium rates as older agreements expire, especially in light of inflationary pressures from expiring input tax credits. This bullish analyst outlook was reinforced by XPLR’s recent success in securing $426 million in project-level loans for renewable energy projects and a modest year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, which together boosted investor confidence and led to a surge in trading volume and share price.

This limited partnership for clean-energy projects is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%. Revenues are expected to be $357.1 million, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For XPLR Infrastructure, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on XIFR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

XPLR Infrastructure belongs to the Zacks Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Another stock from the same industry, TXO Partners LP (TXO), closed the last trading session 0.5% lower at $15. Over the past month, TXO has returned -0.1%.

TXO Partners LP's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.1% over the past month to $0.17. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +88.9%. TXO Partners LP currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

