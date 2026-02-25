XPLR Infrastructure, LP - Limited Partnership (XIFR) Price Target Increased by 11.31% to 12.55

The average one-year price target for XPLR Infrastructure, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:XIFR) has been revised to $12.55 / share. This is an increase of 11.31% from the prior estimate of $11.27 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.49% from the latest reported closing price of $10.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPLR Infrastructure, LP - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 10.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XIFR is 0.25%, an increase of 22.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.62% to 57,536K shares. The put/call ratio of XIFR is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anchorage Capital Advisors holds 6,899K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares , representing an increase of 52.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XIFR by 70.12% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,600K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing an increase of 84.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIFR by 517.44% over the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 4,500K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 2,180K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ripple Effect Asset Management holds 2,100K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIFR by 101.76% over the last quarter.

