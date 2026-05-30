XPLR Infrastructure Is Up 42%. Here's Why One Investor Added $4.5 Million More

Key Points

Ripple Effect added 438,720 shares of XIFR last quarter; the estimated transaction value was $4.52 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $5.96 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement.

The post-transaction holding stood at 2,538,720 shares valued at $26.96 million as of March 31, 2026.

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Ripple Effect Asset Management LP disclosed a purchase of 438,720 XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) shares in its May 14, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $4.52 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, Ripple Effect Asset Management bought 438,720 additional shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP. The estimated transaction value was $4.52 million, based on the mean unadjusted close during the first quarter of 2026. The stake’s value at quarter-end rose by $5.96 million, reflecting both the purchase and underlying share price appreciation.

What else to know

Top five fund holdings after the filing: NYSE: XIFR: $26.96 million (18.8% of AUM) NYSE:KGS: $26.71 million (18.6% of AUM) NYSE:VST: $15.03 million (10.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IE: $14.66 million (10.2% of AUM) NYSE:WMB: $11.79 million (8.2% of AUM)

As of Friday, XIFR shares were priced at $12.48, up 42% over the past year, well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.18 billion Net Income (TTM) $103.00 million Price (as of Friday) $12.48

Company Snapshot

XPLR owns and manages contracted clean energy projects, including wind and solar assets in North America and natural gas infrastructure in Texas.

The firm generates revenue through long-term power purchase agreements and infrastructure contracts, providing stable cash flows from energy production and distribution.

It provides contracted clean energy solutions designed to deliver long-term, stable cash flows.

XPLR Infrastructure, LP operates at scale within the North American clean energy sector, leveraging a portfolio of contracted renewable and natural gas assets to deliver predictable income. The company's strategy centers on acquiring and managing long-term infrastructure projects with stable, recurring cash flows. Its competitive edge lies in its focus on contracted revenues and diversified asset base across renewable and conventional energy sources.

What this transaction means for investors

Ripple Effect's portfolio is heavily tilted toward energy and infrastructure, and XPLR fits neatly into that strategy with its portfolio of contracted renewable energy assets and long-term agreements that can provide predictable returns.



The latest quarter offered evidence that the investment thesis remains intact. XPLR generated $435 million of adjusted EBITDA and $89 million of free cash flow before growth while reaffirming its full-year outlook for $1.75 billion to $1.95 billion of adjusted EBITDA and $600 million to $700 million of free cash flow before growth.



Management is also positioning the business for future expansion. During the quarter, XPLR completed roughly 30% of its planned 2026 renewable repowerings and elected to take a 49% stake in four battery storage projects with NextEra Energy Resources. Those projects are expected to add approximately 200 net megawatts of battery storage capacity by the end of 2027. CEO Alan Liu said the company remains focused on simplifying its capital structure while allocating capital toward "value-enhancing investments" within its existing asset base.



Of course, there are still risks. Higher financing costs weighed on free cash flow, and first-quarter operating revenue slipped modestly year over year. That might be why Ripple also has some put options for the stock. But for long-term investors, it’s clear there appears to be some opportunity here with expanding battery exposure and clean energy.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.