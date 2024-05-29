News & Insights

Xplora’s Insightful Capital Markets Day Invitation

Xplora Technologies AS (DE:86P) has released an update.

Xplora Technologies AS, a leader in children’s smartwatches, invites stakeholders to its Capital Markets Day in Oslo for insights into its business strategy and growth plans. Attendees will gain in-depth knowledge about the company’s operations and future directions, with materials available on the Xplora website and a post-event recording.

