Xplora’s Insightful Capital Markets Day Invitation

Xplora Technologies AS (DE:86P) has released an update.

Xplora Technologies AS, a leader in children’s smartwatches, invites stakeholders to its Capital Markets Day in Oslo for insights into its business strategy and growth plans. Attendees will gain in-depth knowledge about the company’s operations and future directions, with materials available on the Xplora website and a post-event recording.

For further insights into DE:86P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.