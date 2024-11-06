Xplora Technologies Sees Strong Subscription Growth

Xplora Technologies AS (DE:86P) has released an update.

Xplora Technologies has seen a 43% increase in subscriptions over the past year, reaching 327,000 as of October 2024. The recent launch of a service bundle with Freenet AG contributed 1,000 new premium subscriptions, but the company anticipates a more moderate net growth moving forward due to a higher churn rate. Xplora, known for its children’s smartwatches, continues to expand its footprint in European markets.

For further insights into DE:86P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.