Xplora Technologies Sees Strong Subscription Growth

November 06, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Xplora Technologies AS (DE:86P) has released an update.

Xplora Technologies has seen a 43% increase in subscriptions over the past year, reaching 327,000 as of October 2024. The recent launch of a service bundle with Freenet AG contributed 1,000 new premium subscriptions, but the company anticipates a more moderate net growth moving forward due to a higher churn rate. Xplora, known for its children’s smartwatches, continues to expand its footprint in European markets.

