News & Insights

Stocks

Xplora Technologies Sees Record Growth and Profitability in Q3 2024

November 07, 2024 — 01:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xplora Technologies AS (DE:86P) has released an update.

Xplora Technologies AS reported a stellar Q3 2024 with record-breaking revenue and profitability, marking a 35% increase in group revenue and a 281% surge in EBITDA year-over-year. The company’s robust cash position of NOK 176.7 million, up by NOK 50.4 million from the previous quarter, has enabled strategic growth moves, including a public offer to acquire Doro AB. With substantial gains in service revenues and subscriptions, Xplora continues to strengthen its market position and financial health.

For further insights into DE:86P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.