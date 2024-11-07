Xplora Technologies Sees Record Growth and Profitability in Q3 2024

Xplora Technologies AS (DE:86P) has released an update.
Xplora Technologies AS reported a stellar Q3 2024 with record-breaking revenue and profitability, marking a 35% increase in group revenue and a 281% surge in EBITDA year-over-year. The company’s robust cash position of NOK 176.7 million, up by NOK 50.4 million from the previous quarter, has enabled strategic growth moves, including a public offer to acquire Doro AB. With substantial gains in service revenues and subscriptions, Xplora continues to strengthen its market position and financial health.
For further insights into DE:86P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Amazon Considers Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Anthropic
- Will Palantir Stock Crash by 50%? Here’s What Jefferies Expects
- Trump Media Stock Isn’t Worth More Than $3, Says Investor
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.