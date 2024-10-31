Xplora Technologies to Reveal Q3 2024 Results

Xplora Technologies AS (DE:86P) has released an update.

Xplora Technologies AS is set to present its Q3 2024 financial results on November 7, 2024, at SpareBank 1 Markets in Oslo, with live and webcasted presentations led by the company’s executive team. Xplora, a leader in children’s smartwatches, aims to balance digital life and physical activity for kids and is listed under the ticker XPLRA on Euronext Growth.

