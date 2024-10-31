News & Insights

Stocks

Xplora Technologies to Reveal Q3 2024 Results

October 31, 2024 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xplora Technologies AS (DE:86P) has released an update.

Xplora Technologies AS is set to present its Q3 2024 financial results on November 7, 2024, at SpareBank 1 Markets in Oslo, with live and webcasted presentations led by the company’s executive team. Xplora, a leader in children’s smartwatches, aims to balance digital life and physical activity for kids and is listed under the ticker XPLRA on Euronext Growth.

For further insights into DE:86P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.