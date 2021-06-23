XPEV Stock: What Investors Are Saying About Xpeng Following the Hong Kong IPO News

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is getting a boost today thanks to the company’s initial public offering (IPO) news coming out of Hong Kong.

According to recent reports, the company has been approved for an IPO listing in Hong Kong. These reports also claim that the IPO will have Xpeng raising between $1 billion and $2 billion. It’s worth noting that XPEN stock is already listed in the U.S. and that the company is based out of China.

With talk of an IPO bringing in more funds for the company, XPEV stock is on the move today. As of this writing, more than 14 million shares have changed hands. That’s about to overtake the company’s daily average trading volume of 15.3 million shares.

To go along with this, there’s plenty of discussion from holders of XPEV stock on social media today. Let’s take a look at what some of them are saying on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) below!

XPEV Stock Twitter Talk

So with #Xpeng releasing the P5 with #Lidar & Xpilot 3.5+ capability

It will be interesting to see if the large SUV 2022, along with Xpilot 4.0 has any additional sensor changes. Or Xpeng believes that the current sensor setup on the P5 is enough to push long-term Xpilot.#XPEV pic.twitter.com/L0Jj7pcDJn

— ChinaDriven (@ChinaDriven) June 23, 2021

It’s all about 2022 and beyond. If $XPEV can execute their plan – tech innovation/middle-market consumers – they’ll be unstoppable. Nothing wrong with being the Honda/Toyota/Hyundai of EVs.

— #thisoneladies (@determinedpic) June 23, 2021

$XPEV is gonna fly today 🔥📈🚀👀 https://t.co/9zyCnuFy4a

— Kings Kid (@SonOfAKing3) June 23, 2021

That Hong Kong IPO spike for $XPEV will soon come to $NIO too.

Confirmation can happen any day. pic.twitter.com/OdJ3oB5kyw

— Marcel Münch 马赛 💎 🙌 (@_mm85) June 23, 2021

The Hong Kong Exchange has granted electric car maker Xpeng the right to do an IPO. Keep a close eye on $XPEV.

Other longs of note $MARA $GSK $CLOV $RIOT $SHAK $WGO $NIO.

— Bruce Tennen (@BruceTennen) June 23, 2021

XPEV stock was up 4.1% as of Wednesday afternoon but is down 5.9% since the start of the year.

While there’s no denying that SPEV stock is a major mover on the stock market today, that doesn’t mean investors should ignore other shares.

