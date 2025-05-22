XPEV Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenues Rise Y/Y on Higher Vehicle Delivery

XPeng XPEV reported a first-quarter 2025 loss of 10 cents per share, narrower than the prior-year quarter’s loss of 20 cents. Revenues of $2.18 billion increased from $907 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by an impressive 330.8% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries.

Key Q1 Takeaways

XPeng delivered 94,008 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025. At the end of the quarter, the company had 690 stores, covering 223 cities and a strong self-operated charging station network of 2,115 stations, including 1,089 XPeng S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations.

XPEV’s revenues from vehicle sales were $1.98 billion in the reported quarter, representing an increase of 159.2% from the year-ago period. Gross margin from vehicle sales was 10.5% in the first quarter of 2025 compared with 5.5% for the same period of 2024. Revenues from Services and others were $200 million and increased 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin from Services and others was 66.4% compared with 53.9% in the prior-year quarter. Total gross margin for the first quarter was 15.6%, compared with 12.9% for the prior-year quarter.

Research and development expenses increased 46.7% year over year in the reported quarter and stood at $270 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 40.2% on a year-over-year basis and amounted to $270 million.

As of March 31, 2025, XPEV had cash and cash equivalents of RMB 45.28 billion, up from RMB 41.96 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term borrowings as of March 31, 2025, were RMB 5.84 billion compared to RMB 5.66 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Q2 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025, XPEV expects vehicle deliveries between 102,000 and 108,000, suggesting a year-over-year upsurge of 237.7-257.5%. Total revenues are anticipated to be between RMB 17.5 billion and RMB 18.7 billion, indicating a year-over-year rally of 115.7-130.5%.

Zacks Rank

XPeng currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Other Key Releases From the Auto Space

Autoliv Inc. ALV reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 and rose 37% year over year. The company reported net sales of $2.58 billion in the quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion but fell 1.4% year over year.

Autoliv had cash and cash equivalents of $322 million as of March 31, 2025. Long-term debt totaled $1.57 billion. Operating cash flow in the quarter under review was $77 million, and capital expenditure amounted to $93 million, resulting in a negative free cash flow of $16 million. In the quarter, ALV paid a dividend of 70 cents per share and repurchased 0.5 million shares.

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents. The figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $438 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434 million. The metric also rose 83% year over year.

MBLY had cash and cash equivalents of $1.51 billion as of March 29, 2025, compared with $1.43 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024. Operating cash flow for the three months ended March 29, 2025, was $109 million. Capex was $14 million during the same time frame.

Group 1 Automotive GPI reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $10.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.68 and rose 7.17% year over year. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $5.51 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.34 billion. The top line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s $4.47 billion.

Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $70.5 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $34.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total debt was $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $2.91 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

