XPEV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of XPeng Inc (Symbol: XPEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.26, changing hands as high as $10.34 per share. XPeng Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XPEV's low point in its 52 week range is $6.18 per share, with $35.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.