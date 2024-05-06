Xperi (XPER) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Xperi Inc. XPER will report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 8, after market close.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missed in one, delivering an earnings surprise of 296.7%, on average.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $125.2 million, implying a 1.3% year-over-year decrease. The fall in total revenues is likely to have been due to the decline in revenues across the Pay-TV and media platform segments.

The Pay-TV segment’s revenues are likely to have decreased due to a decline in its core solutions at an expected rate consistent with the broader market. Revenues generated across the media platform are likely to have declined due to the dip in revenues relating to the preceding year’s minimum guarantee contract from smart TV middleware solutions, and monetization from writers and actors strikes that shifted premieres into 2024.

The company expects break-even results for the quarter, wherein it reported earnings of 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, suggesting a year-over-year decline of more than 100%. A decrease in the bottom line is likely to have been driven by a weak revenue performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for XPER this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

XPER has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Envestnet ENV: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.4 million, indicating 10.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.6 per share, suggesting a 22.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company has an average negative surprise of 7.7%.

ENV currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on May 7. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $4.1 million, indicating a rise of more than 23.9% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.5 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of more than 100%. The company has an average negative surprise of 26.5%.

APP currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to post its first-quarter results on May 8.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

