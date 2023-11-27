Xperi (XPER) Price Target Increased by 19.34% to 18.56

The average one-year price target for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) has been revised to 18.56 / share. This is an increase of 19.34% from the prior estimate of 15.56 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.69% from the latest reported closing price of 10.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xperi. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPER is 0.11%, an increase of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 47,330K shares. The put/call ratio of XPER is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,044K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,844K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPER by 30.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,927K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,997K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPER by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,695K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPER by 60.80% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,785K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPER by 22.85% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 1,731K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPER by 27.58% over the last quarter.

Xperi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xperi Holding Corporation is an American technology company that licenses technology and intellectual property in areas such as mobile computing, communications, memory and data storage, and three-dimensional integrated circuit technologies, among others.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.