Xperi (XPER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Xperi (XPER) closed at $20.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.54% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of chip technology for small electronic devices had gained 5.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

XPER will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XPER to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $90.40 million, down 10.13% from the year-ago period.

XPER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.74 per share and revenue of $402.10 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.18% and -1.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPER. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. XPER is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that XPER has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.36 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.46, so we one might conclude that XPER is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.