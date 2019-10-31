Xperi (XPER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Xperi (XPER) closed at $20.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of chip technology for small electronic devices had gained 2.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 1.42% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XPER as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 6, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 19.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $90.40 million, down 10.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.74 per share and revenue of $402.10 million, which would represent changes of -12.18% and -1.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPER. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. XPER is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, XPER is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.98, which means XPER is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

