Xperi (XPER) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Xperi (XPER) reached $10.87, with a +0.74% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

The media software company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.28% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Xperi will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0, showcasing a 100% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $125.23 million, showing a 1.27% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.37 per share and a revenue of $518.56 million, indicating changes of +3600% and -0.53%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Xperi. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Xperi currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Xperi currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.4.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xperi Inc. (XPER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.