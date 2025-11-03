Xperi Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Xperi Inc. XPER will release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5, after market close.

XPER has an impressive record of earnings surprises. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and met once, with an average surprise of 61.4%.

XPER’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $110.5 million, suggesting a 16.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The primary reason behind the deterioration of the top line is anticipated to have been the recognition of certain minimum guarantee arrangements (MGA), mainly within the Pay TV and Connected Car categories. In the Pay TV category, MGAs are expected to have been recognized in relation to the Classic Guide product line.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is 25 cents, hinting at a year-over-year 51% decline. A detriment in the top line, resulting in weak margins, is estimated to have affected the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About Xperi

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for XPERthis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Xperi has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Parsons PSN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, indicating a 7.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pinned at 72 cents per share, suggesting a 24.2% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PSN surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average beat of 4%.

Parsons has an Earnings ESP of +2.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Payoneer Global PAYO:The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $263.5 million, indicating 6.1% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at 6 cents per share, implying a 45.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, with an average surprise of 25.3%.

PAYO has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

