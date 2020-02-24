US Markets

Xperi receives all-cash buyout offer from Metis Ventures

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

Technology licensing firm Xperi Corp said on Sunday it received an unsolicited, non-binding buyout proposal from Metis Ventures LLC for $1.16 billion in cash, months after announcing that it would merge with set-top box maker TiVo Corp.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Technology licensing firm Xperi Corp XPER.O said on Sunday it received an unsolicited, non-binding buyout proposal from Metis Ventures LLC for $1.16 billion in cash, months after announcing that it would merge with set-top box maker TiVo Corp TIVO.O.

The Delaware-based company has offered $23.30 per share, which represents a premium of about 20% to Xperi's last close on Friday.

The board is unable to conclude that Metis' proposal is likely to lead to a superior proposal based on the current terms and conditions, Xperi said, reiterating its support for the pending all-stock deal with TiVo.

The company will not be engaging in further discussions with Metis at the time, Xperi added.

The deal between Xperi and TiVo was announced in December, giving the combined entity an enterprise value of about $3 billion.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +918061822589; Reuters Messaging: Bhargav.Acharya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular