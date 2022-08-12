Xperi Holding's (NASDAQ:XPER) Dividend Will Be $0.05

The board of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.05 per share on the 19th of September. The dividend yield will be 1.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Xperi Holding's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. While Xperi Holding is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 172.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 62%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:XPER Historic Dividend August 12th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.20. This works out to be a decline of approximately 6.7% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Xperi Holding has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 40% per annum. While the company hasn't yet recorded a profit, the growth rates are healthy. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock.

Our Thoughts On Xperi Holding's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 4 analysts we track are forecasting for Xperi Holding for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Xperi Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

