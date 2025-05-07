XPERI Earnings Results: $XPER Reports Quarterly Earnings

XPERI ($XPER) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, beating estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $114,030,000, missing estimates of $115,510,155 by $-1,480,155.
XPERI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of XPERI stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 668,078 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,861,161
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 666,226 shares (+78.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,842,141
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 417,232 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,284,972
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 393,233 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,035,758
- HUBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 383,630 shares (-61.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,939,880
- TEJARA CAPITAL LTD removed 361,101 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,708,507
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 340,955 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,632,172
