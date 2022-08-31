Xperi: Vestel To Ship First Smart TVs Powered By TiVo In Europe Beginning In 2023

(RTTNews) - Xperi Holding Corp. (XPER) announced the launch of TiVo OS, the company's embedded operating system and media platform for smart TVs. Xperi said a TV Powered by TiVo can deliver better viewer engagement with an unbiased content-first user experience where live hybrid TV and streaming services are fully integrated. Xperi noted that TiVo OS is a neutral platform, aimed at giving original equipment manufacturers significantly more control over the user experience.

Vestel will ship the first smart TVs Powered by TiVo in Europe beginning in 2023 as part of a multi-year, multi-country, multi-million-unit agreement.

