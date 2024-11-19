XPeng’s Q3 2024: Revenue Growth Amid Net Loss

XPeng, Inc. Class A (HK:9868) has released an update.

XPeng, Inc. has reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with revenues climbing to RMB10.10 billion, marking a 24.5% increase from the previous quarter. The company’s gross margin reached a record high of 15.3%, and vehicle deliveries surged by 16.3% year-on-year to 46,533 units. Despite these gains, XPeng reported a net loss of RMB1.81 billion, although this is an improvement from the previous year’s loss.

