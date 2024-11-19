News & Insights

Stocks

XPeng’s Q3 2024: Revenue Growth Amid Net Loss

November 19, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

XPeng, Inc. Class A (HK:9868) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

XPeng, Inc. has reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with revenues climbing to RMB10.10 billion, marking a 24.5% increase from the previous quarter. The company’s gross margin reached a record high of 15.3%, and vehicle deliveries surged by 16.3% year-on-year to 46,533 units. Despite these gains, XPeng reported a net loss of RMB1.81 billion, although this is an improvement from the previous year’s loss.

For further insights into HK:9868 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.