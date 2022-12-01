XPeng YTD Vehicle Deliveries Up 33% - Quick Facts

Markets
XPeng YTD Vehicle Deliveries Up 33%

(RTTNews) - Chinese Smart EV company XPeng Inc. (XPEV) said, in November, the company delivered 5,811 Smart EVs to customers. The company delivered 1,546 Flagship G9 SUVs to customers in November.

As of November 30, 2022, year-to-date deliveries were 109,465, a 33% increase year-over-year.

The company expects that deliveries will significantly increase in December 2022 as G9's production ramp-up accelerates under normalized operating conditions.

XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. The company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province.

