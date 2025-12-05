XPeng (XPNGF) Price Target Increased by 14.02% to 14.27

The average one-year price target for XPeng (OTCPK:XPNGF) has been revised to $14.27 / share. This is an increase of 14.02% from the prior estimate of $12.51 dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.32 to a high of $26.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 251.41% from the latest reported closing price of $4.06 / share.

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 10.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPNGF is 0.37%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 92,764K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,275K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,484K shares , representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 0.32% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,440K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,645K shares , representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 4.09% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,407K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,139K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 13.89% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,179K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,036K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 8.44% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 3,035K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares , representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 0.14% over the last quarter.

