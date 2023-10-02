XPeng (XPEV) Makes Inroads Into Middle East With Israel Exports

XPeng Inc. XPEV, a China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker, recently shipped 750 vehicles to Israel. This shipment marked the largest single batch of exports for the year, underscoring the automaker's vigorous expansionary drive.

XPeng's vice president of International Markets, Eric Xu, considers the move a substantial stride toward initiating operations in Israel. The launch of XPeng's smart EVs in Israel is being facilitated through a collaboration with its local partner, Freesbe. Together, they aim to establish a sales and service network across major Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem by 2024.

The vehicles meant for Israel, specifically the XPENG P7 and XPENG G9 models, have been tailored to cater to the preferences of local drivers, highlighting XPeng's customer-centric approach in foreign markets. The partnership with Fresbee demonstrates XPeng's dedication to building strong relationships in foreign markets.

The expansionary ambitions of XPeng are evident with its foray into European markets. The company is steadily bolstering its footprint in Europe, a region that has traditionally beckoned automotive manufacturers owing to its affluence, environmental cognizance and an amicable stance toward Chinese enterprises. The continent has drawn the interest of well-established companies such as BYD Co Ltd BYDDY, along with emerging brands like Nio Inc. NIO and XPeng.

XPeng commenced deliveries of its G3 and P7 sedan in Norway in 2020 and 2021, respectively. It has progressively entrenched its presence in the European market. Following retail agreements in the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in 2022, this year witnessed the introduction of XPeng’s G9 flagship SUV and an updated P7 performance sedan in four European nations. The automaker is poised to broaden its European horizon further with plans to venture into Germany, France and Britain by 2024, showcasing the G9, P7, and G6 models.

The expansion efforts mirror a broader trend among Chinese EV manufacturers who are seeking to navigate beyond domestic shores amid dwindling local demand, economic headwinds and heightened competition spurred by Tesla's aggressive pricing strategies.

XPeng's move into Israel signifies its intent to explore the Middle East, a region ripe for electrification. The Middle East represents an enticing growth prospect for XPeng and its competitors. NIO secured a significant $1.1 billion investment this year from the Abu Dhabi government fund, underscoring the region's potential. Moreover, BYD has made inroads in the Middle East, launching the Atto 3 in the UAE with its local partner, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company. This expansion into the Middle East, coupled with XPeng's presence in Israel, positions Chinese EV makers to play a pivotal role in the region's electrification efforts.

