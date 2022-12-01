XPeng (XPEV) Jumps 47% Despite Wider Q3 Loss & Muted Q4 View

XPeng Inc. XPEV incurred a loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of 39 cents in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the year-ago loss of 29 cents amid higher manufacturing expenses due to supply chain snafus. This China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker posted revenues of $959.2 million, up 19.3% year over year, on improved deliveries. Shares of the company popped up more than 47% following the results.

Key Details

XPEV delivered 29,570 vehicles in the third quarter, up 15% year over year, including 25,479 sedans (including 16,776 P7 models and 8,703 P5 models) and 4,091 sedans. The revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $0.88 billion, rising 14.3% year over year. The increase in vehicle sales was mainly led by higher deliveries. Other sales amounted to $0.08 billion, up 124.1%.

The vehicle margin came in at 11.6% in the quarter under review, decreasing from 13.6% recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021. Cost of sales shot up 20.4% to $0.83 billion amid commodity inflation. The gross margin in the reported quarter declined to 13.5% from 14.4%.

The research & development and selling, general & administrative costs were $0.21 billion and $0.23 billion, respectively, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 18.5% and 5.7%.

Cash/cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits totaled $5.64 billion as of Sep 30, 2022. The long-term debt was roughly $0.45 billion as of the same date.

For the fourth quarter, XPeng expects deliveries in the band of 20,000-21,000 vehicles, signaling a year-over-year decrease of 49.7-52.1%. Revenues are envisioned between RMB 4.8 and RMB 5.1 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 40.4-43.9%.

XPeng currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did NIO Fare in Q3?

NIO Inc. NIO incurred a loss per ADS of 36 cents in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the year-ago loss of 28 cents amid higher operating expenses, despite improved deliveries. The company posted revenues of $1,827.8 million, up 32.6% year over year on robust deliveries. NIO delivered 31,607 vehicles in the third quarter, up 29.3% year over year, including 22,859 SUVs and 8,748 sedans.

For the fourth quarter, NIO expects deliveries in the band of 43,000-48,000 vehicles, signaling a year-over-year uptick of 71.8-91.7%. Revenues are envisioned between $2,442 million and $2,703 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 75.4-94.2%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.