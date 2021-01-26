XPeng (XPEV) Blends SR Display With In-Vehicle Navigation Systems

XPeng Inc. XPEV is set to become the world’s first auto maker to deploy Amap’s 3rd-generation in-car navigation system. The XPeng P7 model will be the first mass production vehicle to be equipped with a Surrounding Reality (SR) display for navigation-assisted self driving.



Amap’s 3rd-generation in-car navigation system employs artificial intelligence (AI) visual technology and high precision maps to provide safer navigation and commuter comfort. Integration of navigation with high-precision maps will offer infotainment as well as autonomous driving feature. The SR autonomous driving display amalgamates the comprehensive, real-time data of Amap’s high precision maps to offer an enhanced experience of lane-level navigation assisted autonomous driving. The new SR display for autonomous driving functions enhances safety by offering better presentation of the vehicle status to the driver. This includes a clear status display of the person in charge and proper guidelines to alert the driver when to intervene.



A few days back, XPeng unveiled the beta version of its Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) highway autonomous driving solution in a series of media road tests in Guangzhou. The company plans to roll out the widely-anticipated NGP function, a crucial part of its XPILOT 3.0 autonomous driving package, to customers in China in the coming few weeks.



Integrating Amap's SR display into XPeng's soon-to-be-released NGP function not only provides drivers with a clearer 3D rendering display but also helps them make better judgments, thereby reducing the chances of accidents.



XPeng, backed by Alibaba Group and Hillhouse Capital Management, is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (EV) company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs catering the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-income consumers in China.



XPeng, peers of which include Nio Inc. NIO, Li Auto LI and Geely Automotive GELYY, started its second manufacturing base in Guangzhou last November, making it the first Chinese start-up EV maker with two self-owned factories. Moreover, the EV maker has widened its physical sales network to 58 cities and 50 service centers in China.



The company has also expanded its XPeng-branded supercharging stations to 135 and provides free charging services at 670 stations across 100 Chinese cities. The automaker recorded delivery of 27,041 cars last year. The maker of the P7 sedan and the G3 SUV will officially launch its third model, an all-electric SUV, this year.

