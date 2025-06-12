XPENG Unveils Upgraded G6 and G9 Electric SUVs with Next-Gen Technology and Design for European Market

XPENG unveils upgraded G6 and G9 electric SUVs, featuring fast charging, advanced technology, and stylish new designs for the European market.

XPENG, a leading smart electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced the launch of the upgraded XPENG G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV and XPENG G9 Ultra Smart Premium SUV for the European market. These models feature advanced technology, including a next-gen 5C supercharging battery and a full-domain 800V high-voltage SiC platform, allowing for rapid charging and improved performance. The G6 showcases a new Stellar Purple color and a completely redesigned interior that emphasizes comfort and technology, while the G9 Black Edition offers a striking look with luxurious features. Both vehicles prioritize driver experience with upgraded interiors, intelligent driving technology, and enhanced comfort options. Interested customers in several European countries can register online, with orders beginning in mid-July.

Potential Positives

XPENG unveils the Ultra Smart Coupe SUV XPENG G6 and Ultra Smart Premium SUV XPENG G9, showcasing innovation and advanced AI technology tailored for the European market.

The new 5C supercharging battery technology allows for impressive charging speeds, achieving 10-80% State of Charge (SOC) in just 12 minutes, setting industry benchmarks.

The G6 and G9 models feature significant interior upgrades, enhancing user comfort and incorporating advanced tech functionalities like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The introduction of unique color options and aesthetic enhancements signifies XPENG's commitment to individualization and appeal in their vehicle designs.

Potential Negatives

Lack of specific details regarding pricing and availability of the new models, which may lead to customer uncertainty or delay in orders.

Potential for supply chain and production challenges considering the upgrades in technology, which could affect timely delivery and customer satisfaction.

Environmental claims regarding the elimination of cobalt and nickel may come under scrutiny if further details on the sourcing and sustainability of alternative materials are not provided.

FAQ

What are the new features of the XPENG G6 and G9 models?

The new XPENG G6 and G9 feature an upgraded interior, a 5C supercharging battery, and an 800V high-voltage SiC platform.

How fast can the XPENG G6 and G9 charge?

Both models can charge to 80% within just 12 minutes, making them leaders in the EV charging speed category.

When will the XPENG G6 and G9 be available for order?

Customers can begin ordering the new models starting mid-July 2025.

What is the significance of the 5C supercharging battery?

The 5C supercharging battery offers a safer, eco-friendly solution while enhancing performance without using resource-intensive minerals.

Where can European customers express interest in the new XPENG models?

European customers can register their interest via XPENG's official websites in several countries including the Netherlands, France, and Germany.

$XPEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $XPEV stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$XPEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPEV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XPEV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XPEV forecast page.

$XPEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPEV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XPEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eunice Lee from Bernstein set a target price of $19.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Eugene Hsiao from Macquarie set a target price of $24.0 on 05/21/2025

Full Release







Redefining Performance, Design, and Intelligent Technology for the Next Generation of Electric Vehicles.











Powered by Industry-Leading Powertrain Technology: 5C Supercharging Battery and 800V High-voltage SiC Platform across all trims.











Charging Speed 12 minutes 10-80% SOC placing it at the forefront of the EV revolution.











Smart Comfort Meets All-New Interior and Cockpit Upgrades.











Expressive New Colors Inside and Out, adding individuality and Appeal.













AMSTERDAM, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a leading global smart electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer driven by innovation and advanced AI technology, is proud to unveil the new versions of its Ultra Smart Coupe SUV XPENG G6 and Ultra Smart Premium SUV XPENG G9 for the European market.





Both models have been upgraded inside and out and feature XPENG's next-gen full-domain 800V high-voltage SiC platform alongside a 5C supercharging battery. This enables ultra-fast charging up to 525 kW for the new XPENG G9 and 451kW for the new XPENG G6, leading in their class.





The new XPENG G6, featuring a complete overhaul and a new color Stellar Purple, will be on static display at Le Mans Village in France starting today. European customers can now register their interest for both models via XPENG's official websites in the Netherlands, Belux, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and France. Order will open from mid-July.













New XPENG G6 and G9







The Heart of Innovation: The Supercharging Battery Upgraded from 3C to 5C







At the core of the new XPENG G6 and G9 is an industry-first upgrade to 5C lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for all trims. This next-gen battery technology offers a safer, more eco-friendly solution by eliminateing the need for resource-intensive and costly minerals such as cobalt and nickel, making the version more sustainable without compromising performance.





Both models are equipped with XPENG's industry-leading powertrain technology, including the 5C Supercharging Battery and a full-domain 800V high-voltage SiC platform, available across all trims. The result is exceptional charging speed with a 10-80% State of Charge (SOC) achieved in just 12 minutes, setting new benchmarks.





XPENG continues to lead in intelligent driving technology. The new XPENG G6 and G9 features a full upgraded intelligent driving suite, including a MicroFiber capacitance steering wheel, advanced driving chip and single-pixel Lofic architecture for accurate, clearer and longer-range perception for enhanced safety and control.





Complementing the driving experience is an upgraded cockpit powered by a high-performance cockpit chip and support for Apple CarPlay & Android Auto as standard, ensuring a smarter, smoother and more joyful journey.













XPENG 800V High-voltage SiC Platform







Revolutionary Design Enhancements







The new XPENG G6 is as much about style as it is about substance. The exterior is defined by the all-new 1942 mm full-width Starlight Wing LED light bar, integrated turn signals, and a redesigned rear diffuser for a cleaner finish.





The new XPENG G6 Stellar Purple features a low-saturation neutral purple tone with metallic flakes infused into the paint, creating a gradient effect shifting from deep purple to light purple under changing light. Its matte metallic finish glimmers subtly like starlight in the sun, blending a sense of mystery with technology. When paired with the new XPENG G6's streamlined coupe-SUV body, it exudes both elegance and sporty dynamism, setting a benchmark for color aesthetics in the smart mobility era.













New XPENG G6





The new XPENG G9



Black Edition



delivers an equality captivating presence, dressed in a deep midnight black paint paired with blackened wheels, logos, and fender decorations. The fiery orange brake calipers create a striking visual contrast, adding a mysterious yet sharp edge.













New XPENG G9





Inside, the new XPENG G6 boasts a completely re-imagined interior that focuses on premium materials, immersive technology, and comfort. The new



Super Star-Ring Interior Design



has transformed 60% of the cabin, introducing a sleek new dashboard, ambient lighting, and a new capacitive steering wheel. Premium materials and immersive design define the cabin with refined color themes - Dark Gray and Light Gray - enhancing the ultra-modern ambiance.





Both the new XPENG G6 and G9 have received significant upgrades in comfort and smart functionality.







New XPENG G6: Front seats feature a massage function with lumbar support, delivering refined comfort for both driver and passenger.



New XPENG G6: Front seats feature a massage function with lumbar support, delivering refined comfort for both driver and passenger.



New XPENG G9: A luxury comfort upgrade featuring an ultra-large three-layer heat-insulating panoramic sunroof, luxurious comfort seats with 10-point massage.















New XPENG G6 Interior













New XPENG G9 Interior







About XPENG







Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent electric vehicles, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to lead the intelligent electric vehicle revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG in-house develops its advanced driver assistance technology (ADAS) and intelligent in-car operating system, along with core vehicle systems such as powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its intelligent electric vehicles are mainly produced at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.





XPENG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 9868).





For more information, visit



https://www.xpeng.com/



.







Contacts:







For Media Enquiries:





XPENG PR Department





Email:



pr@xiaopeng.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b2291ae-3e91-4348-9cdb-624a656992c9













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc4d6c44-7f9b-4393-92ba-3003329732dd













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18f3cd17-c105-407a-afa2-5174219e9d0f













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38007967-4718-4fdc-b625-40441166d67a













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c45d6637-e8b8-4e67-aeef-c399abc12e1b













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8392059b-a3d1-4473-9d75-0635afd8cb9e





